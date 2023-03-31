Azerbaijan's Artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Artillery units of the Azerbaijan Army held live-fire tactical exercises, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In the exercises, activities on fast redeployment, taking firing positions, and bringing mortar and artillery units into combat state were practiced.

During the implementation of practical shooting, the designated targets were destroyed with high accuracy, and set tasks were successfully accomplished.

The main objectives of the exercises is to increase the practical skills of military personnel for the timely and accurate accomplishment of tasks with the right use of fire equipment, as well as to improve the skills of managing units of the command staff.