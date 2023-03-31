Armenia still refuses to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of mined areas - Ombudsman (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:11)

GUBA, Azerbaijan, March 31. Armenia still refuses to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of mined areas, following the liberation of its territories, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said at a conference on "Legal aspects of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the context of historical facts" dedicated to March 31 - the Day of the Azerbaijani Genocide in Azerbaijan's Guba, Trend reports.

She noted that the existing mine problem, which led to numerous casualties, is a serious obstacle to peace and large-scale restoration and construction work on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as delays the safe return of people to their native lands.

"I would like to note that in total during the second Karabakh war and in the post-war period, I prepared and sent to international organizations and courts 16 reports, 28 statements, and 33 appeals (7 of which were in video format), more than 300 press releases, as well as three videos. This activity successfully continues to this day," she said.

Sabina Aliyeva noted with regret that despite sufficient evidence of war crimes, crimes against humanity committed by Armenians in relation to Azerbaijanis, as well as acts of terror and genocide, these actions have not yet been adequately addressed on an international level.

"Taking this opportunity, I once again call on international organizations, to take a decisive and fair position on these serious crimes against Azerbaijanis, and to recognize the act of genocide, based on the norms of international law," she said.