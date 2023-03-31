Azerbaijan detains border violators coming from Iran (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Two people who tried to violate the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran have been detained, Trend reports citing the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Two people were detained on March 31, around 02:00 (GMT+4), on the territory protected by the State Border Service of Goytapa, located near the village of Aruz in the Yardimli district. The detainees, having violated the state border, tried to illegally enter Azerbaijan from Iran.

"During the inspection, it was established that the detainees were Iranian citizen Javad Rejebi born in 1992, and Afghan citizen Ahmedshah Elmiddin born in 1994. The case is currently under investigation," said the statement.

Previously, on March 27, two Iranian citizens who violated the border of Azerbaijan were detained near Shatirli village of Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad district. During the detainees' inspection, the border guards found and confiscated 41.37 kilograms of drugs, one knife and pepper spray.