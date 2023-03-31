Iran-Armenia fraternity continues to pose threat to region - Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Iran-Armenia fraternity continues to pose a threat to the region, Trend reports via the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in response to the unfounded allegations of the Spokesperson for the Iranian MFA Nasir Kanani.

He noted that over the past 30 years, Iran, keeping silent, in fact, turned a blind eye to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

"It is well known that Iran did not attach importance to the occupation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur and the plunder of these territories, the sale of stones from destroyed houses in these territories in Iranian markets, and the destruction and desecration of 65 out of 67 mosques that existed on these lands. Considering all the above, we strongly condemn the statement of the Iranian MFA's Spokesperson, Nasir Kanani. This statement is another step to damage relations between Iran and Azerbaijan," Hajizade said.