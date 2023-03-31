Azerbaijan never allowed its territory to be used against third countries - MFA responds to Iran (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasir Kanani should attentively listen to statements of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing the Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada.

Hajizada made the remark, commenting on Kanani’s recent allegations regarding statements of Bayramov at the press briefing within his visit to Israel.

"As it’s known, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov didn’t voice anything anti-Iranian during the joint press briefing with the Israeli Foreign Minister [Eli Cohen]. In this regard, we consider this statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry as another step against Azerbaijan,” he said.

According to Hajizada, Azerbaijan has never allowed its territory to be used against third states.

“On the contrary, recently threats against Azerbaijan have been voiced from the territory of Iran, along with certain provocations. The examples include the conduct of military exercises by Iran along the borders of Azerbaijan, military flights over the state border, anti-Azerbaijani statements by Iranian officials, filming and displaying videos with threats to Azerbaijan near the Khudaferin bridge, involving children, by Iranian security structures such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran,” the spokesperson said.

According to Hajizada, the initial results of the investigation of the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, also point to the Iranian trail.

“Today, Iranian-Armenian brotherhood is the main threat to the region. Over the past 30 years, Iran, in fact, by its tacit consent, turned a blind eye to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia,” he noted.

It’s well known that Iran didn’t resent the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, didn’t prevent the sale of building stones from destroyed houses from plundered Azerbaijani districts in Iranian markets, nor protested the destruction and desecration of 65 out of 67 existing mosques [in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories], the spokesperson reminded.

“In connection with the above, we strongly condemn the statement of Spokesperson Nasir Kanani. This statement is another step towards reducing the Azerbaijani-Iranian relations to a crisis ,” Hajizada said.

Threats from Iran can never frighten Azerbaijan. In 2020, despite the large-scale military support to Armenia from Iran, the Azerbaijani army defeated the occupying Armenian armed forces, and after that, any aggression and provocations against Azerbaijan will be decisively suppressed, he emphasized.