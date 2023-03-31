Iran's threats will never scare Azerbaijan – MFA (UPDATE)

Title Change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Iran's threats will never be able to scare Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in response to the unfounded allegations of the Spokesperson for the Iranian MFA Nasir Kanani.

"Currently, it is the Iran-Armenia fraternity that poses a threat to the region. Over the past 30 years, Iran, keeping silent turned a blind eye to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. Iran did not resent the occupation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, did not prevent the sale of building stones from destroyed houses in plundered regions in Iranian markets, and did not protest the destruction and desecration of 65 out of 67 existing mosques," the statement said.

"In 2020, despite the large-scale military support provided to Armenia by Iran, the Azerbaijani Army defeated the occupying Armenian Army. And after that, any aggression or provocations against Azerbaijan will be decisively suppressed," the statement added.