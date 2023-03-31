Community of Western Azerbaijan urges Armenia to acknowledge its responsibility for genocide, war crimes (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia’s territory) has urged Armenia to acknowledge its responsibility for genocide and war crimes against Azerbaijanis, Trend reports via the statement of the Community.

It was noted in the statement that Western Azerbaijanis are commemorating March 31, the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, with deep sorrow. After the mass resettlement of Armenians in the Caucasus, the Armenian extremist armed groups and government committed genocide against the Azerbaijani people. The genocide was carried out systematically based on a racist ideology inciting ethnic hatred.

One of the most horrific acts of this genocide was the massacre committed in Baku on March 31, 1918, by armed units of the extremist nationalist Dashnaktsutyun Party [Armenian Revolutionary Federation]. Also, from 1918 to 1920, Armenians carried out ethnic cleansing and massacres of Azerbaijanis in Zangazur, Goycha, Daralayaz, Surmali, Sharur and other regions.

Numerous acts of genocide, during which hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were killed by Armenians, caused Azerbaijanis, who once made up more than 80 percent of the population in the territory of today's Armenia, to become an ethnic minority there in 1921.

As a result of ethnic cleansing carried out from 1948 to 1952 and from 1987 to 1991, Azerbaijanis were completely expelled from the territory of modern Armenia. Historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis, mosques, and cemeteries were destroyed.

Although Armenia has joined the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and other numerous international conventions on human rights, it continues its racist policy.

This country prevents the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis to their homes, continues to glorify Garegin Nzhdeh, Andranik Ozanyan, Drastamat Kanayan, and Monte Melkonyan, who committed crimes against humanity, and terrorist acts against Azerbaijanis, and encourages Nazi ideology such as Nzhdeism at the state level.

The Community urges the Armenian state to acknowledge its responsibility for genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, and war crimes and to take the necessary steps in the name of peace. Armenia must create conditions for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from this country and restore the destroyed Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

In addition, Armenia must stop the policies and practices that incite hatred and discrimination against Azerbaijanis. It must bring to justice those who have committed crimes against humanity, immediately put an end to their glorification, and dismantle monuments to persons who participated in terrorist crimes against Azerbaijanis.