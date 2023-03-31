Any humanitarian activity in sovereign territories of Azerbaijan must be coordinated with Government of Azerbaijan – MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Any humanitarian activity in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan must be coordinated with the Government of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Hajizada commented on the statements of President of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Council of the French Republic Laurent Wauquiez regarding an idea to organize the humanitarian convoy passage through the Lachin corridor together with organizations representing the Armenian community in France.

Wauquiez spoke about the matter in Yerevan at a meeting with Sergey Kazaryan, who calls himself the "Minister of Foreign Affairs" of separatists.

"The French authorities must put an end to such incendiary and subversive acts. In accordance with the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and internationally recognized rules and norms, any humanitarian activity on sovereign territories of Azerbaijan must be integrated and coordinated with the Government of Azerbaijan," Aykhan Hajizada said.