US Assistant Secretary of Commerce arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the US Embassy in Baku.

Venkataraman has over 20 years of experience advising companies, international organizations and the U.S. government on international trade issues. He will also travel to Türkiye, Armenia and Georgia. He will join the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov at the U.S.-Azerbaijan Clean and Green Energy forum, meet with U.S. businesses and underscore U.S. partnership with Azerbaijan on economic and energy cooperation.