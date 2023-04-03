Suspects in attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa detained (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Suspects in the attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa have been detained, Police Colonel-Lieutenant Elshad Hajiyev, Spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told Trend.

According to Hajiyev, the State Security Service and the Prosecutor General's Office have carried out joint operational-search activities, within which 4 suspects in the attack on MP Fazil Mustafa were identified and detained.

More information will be provided.

Furthermore, the sounds of shots fired by police officers in the Garadagh district of Baku have been reported. It was noted that several police posts are being set up in Baku and control measures are being carried out.