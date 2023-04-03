Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling on border with Iran (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Persons who wanted to illegally cross the border from Azerbaijan to Iran have been detained, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the service, the persons - Azer Pashayev from Azerbaijan’s Goygol district and Elnur Muradov from Salyan district were detained on the territory of the border guard post of the 'Horadiz' border detachment, located near Shahsevan II village in the Beylagan district at 06:20 (GMT+4) on April 2.

It was established that they arrived in a Toyota Prius with state license plate 99-DC-626, and there were four other people in the area.

As a result of operational-search activities, the driver of the vehicle, Agil Shahmarli from the Jalilabad district, and Royal Kazimov from the Goygol district trying to escape from the scene were detained.

During the search activities, the border detachment also detained Rafael Asgarov from the Goygol district and Orkhan Azimov from the Tartar district who tried to escape.

The detainees confessed to committing a crime and said that the purpose of violating the state border was drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan.

Operational and investigative measures on this fact are ongoing.

Previously, drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented on April 1.

As a result of joint activities carried out by the ‘Goytapa’ border detachment service of the State Border Guard Troops and the police department of Azerbaijan’s Yardimli district, the smuggling of 13.52 kilograms of narcotic drugs and 1,500 tablets of M-40 methadone was prevented near Avash village of Yardimli district.