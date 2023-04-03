New details on terrorist attack against Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa revealed (UPDATE)

First published at 17:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. New details have been revealed regarding the terrorist attack against Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, Trend reports.

According to the information, Hasan Huseynov, the brother of Huseyn Huseynov, who was hiding in Iran and threatened to kill Fazil Mustafa, was among those detained by the State Security Service (SSS).

Thus, Hasan Huseynov organized the money transfer to Tural Mammadov in exchange for fulfilling the tasks of the Iranian intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, Mammadov was arrested because, on the orders of foreign intelligence agencies, he was secretly filming by arriving at the intended addresses in Azerbaijan. During his arrest, a special device sent from Iran was found with him to track the trajectory of objects in the airspace.

Moreover, it turned out that Hasan Huseynov is the nephew of Iskender Huseynov, who was accused of attempted terrorism and high treason and is hiding in Iran.