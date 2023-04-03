Azerbaijani FM meets deputy FM of Italy (UPDATE)

First published at 17:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov said that satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the level of existing relations between Azerbaijan and Italy within the bilateral cooperation. At the same time, prospects for multidimensional strategic partnerships in the field of security, political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, educational, and other spheres were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's partnership with the EU, on expanding cooperation in energy and transport projects, as well as on alternative energy projects.

Bayramov informed Cirielli about numerous acts of vandalism committed by Armenia during the occupation of our territories for 30 years, and also about the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations after the 2020 Second Karabakh War. He also mentioned the process of negotiations on the preparation of a peace treaty between the two countries, and the reconstruction work of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation. At the same time, Cirielli was informed about some obstacles, political and military provocations against the peace process by Armenia, as well as the ongoing mine threat.

Deputy FM of Italy noted that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Italy, and added that with the end of the conflict, a new period has begun in the entire region which created more favorable opportunities. Cirielli also spoke about new opportunities for the comprehensive expansion of relations between the two countries and prospects for the development of cooperation.

In conclusion, other international and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.