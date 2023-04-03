Azerbaijani MFA sends response note to Iranian side (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has sent a response note to the Iranian side, Spokesperson for the ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Hajizada made the remark commenting on the message, circulated via the Embassy of Iran, that Iran sent a note to the ministry to take appropriate measures to prevent anti-Iranian publications and articles in the Azerbaijani media.

According to him, the mentioned note from the Iranian Embassy, addressed to the ministry, was received on April 3.

“In connection with this issue, on the same day, Ambassador of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that the statements in the Iranian side's note about the Azerbaijani media don’t reflect objectivity,” the spokesperson explained.

The Iranian side was presented with a response note, as well as a list of a number of anti-Azerbaijani articles published in the Iranian media, he further said.

Besides, according to Hajizada, the Iranian ambassador was informed that the insulting, false, defamatory and biased information about Azerbaijan, its state and government officials regularly spread in the Iranian media, as well as false statements and speeches by well-known public and political figures of Iran damage relations between the two countries and further deepen misunderstandings.

"At the same time, it was noted that the misunderstandings arising in relations between our countries were constantly caused by the unilateral behavior and steps of the Iranian side, that the consistent and well-intentioned steps of the Azerbaijani side were inadequately reciprocated by Iran,” the spokesperson noted.

During the meeting, the necessity of taking urgent measures to prevent the spread of false and biased information against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media was emphasized, he concluded.

Previously, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responded to anti-Azerbaijani statements of the Spokesperson for Iranian Foreign Minister Nasser Kanaani.