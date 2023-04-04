Int'l community not taking measures related to mine threat posed by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Ombudsman (UPDATE)

Details (first published: 11:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The international community does not take measures in connection with the mine threat posed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said in her appeal to the international community in connection with April 4, International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, the international community has not expressed concern about the threat of landmines created by Armenia against Azerbaijan until today and has not shown any interest in taking effective measures in this regard," said Sabina Aliyeva.

The Azerbaijani Ombudsman believes that the world community should be united in the fight against mine terrorism for the sake of protecting the rights to life, to live in safety, and the right to health of human beings.

"In this regard, in our statements and appeals, as well as in our special report, addressed to international and regional organizations working in the field of human rights, and different national human rights institutions, we provided facts on the mine problem in the liberated areas and urged them to take urgent measures within their mandates," the Ombudsman said in the appeal.