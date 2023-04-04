Azerbaijani Parliament condemns assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijani Parliament has condemned assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa, Trend reports.

MP Bahruz Maharramov said that this terrorist attack is directed against the Azerbaijani people as a whole.

"The terrorist act against our colleague Fazil Mustafa was an act directed in general against the Azerbaijani statehood, aimed to sow panic among the people and make the authorities to do something, but Azerbaijan is a country where stability, public order and security are fully ensured," Maharramov noted.

He also noted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as a result of long-term activity, and then the 2020 second Karabakh war, created such a geopolitical configuration that Azerbaijan determines the overall course of processes in the region.

"Such terrorist acts can’t change anything,” the MP added.

Another MP Ali Masimli also said that the assassination attempt on Fazil Mustafa is a heinous act of terrorism.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.