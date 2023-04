BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal is being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament, the bill on amendments to the law "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was discussed in the first reading in connection with the establishment of the "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev" jubilee medal.

After discussion, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.