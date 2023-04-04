UK continues to lead cooperation with Azerbaijan on mine action - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The UK continues to lead cooperation with Azerbaijan on mine action, the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

“Land mines indiscriminately threaten lives and prevent people from returning to their homes long after wars are finished. The UK and our partners will continue to make the recovered territories safe to live,” the embassy said.

Meanwhile, as UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty said during his visit in Baku in February this year, the UK has provided over a million pounds worth of financial assistance, as well as its rich experience for the de-mining of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported that, in March 2023, 270 anti-personnel and 656 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,465 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Lachin, Khojaly, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts as part of the de-mining process.

A total area of 5,983.6 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the agency said.