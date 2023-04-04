Azerbaijani Parliament condemns French Senate conference against Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity (UPDATE)

Title changed:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijani Parliament has made a statement in connection with the conference held on March 16 in the French Senate, against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and expressing open disrespect for international law, Trend reports.

A commission was set up to prepare the text of the statement, and the text was read out by a member of the commission, MP Sevil Mikayilova.

The MPs resolutely condemned the biased position of France towards Azerbaijan, stressing that by such actions France strikes at the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and the signing of a peace treaty.

The statement noted that after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, France has continued to wage a slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan.

France's approach to events and processes in the South Caucasus clearly demonstrates double standards, the statement emphasized.

The Azerbaijani Parliament has called on the French Senate to abandon the wrong practice of distorting events in the South Caucasus, to refrain from actions directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity, to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, and to take steps to promote the establishment of long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.