France continues its biased policy towards Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani MP (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. France continues its biased policy towards Azerbaijan, MP Soltan Mammadov said at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's parliament, Trend reports.

"On March 16, another conference was held in the French Senate, directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and expressing open disrespect for international law. Unfortunately, France, both during the 44-day war and after, continues its biased policy towards Azerbaijan," he said.

Mammadov noted that amid the new realities established in the Southern Caucasus and initiatives put forward for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the organization of such events in the Senate is aimed at violating peace and stability in the region.

"The Azerbaijani parliament has repeatedly called for an end to France's policy of double standards. But, apparently, our French colleagues cannot correctly assess the political significance of these calls," he said.

According to Mammadov, France has not yet signed the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, which is considered one of the fundamental documents in terms of protecting the rights of individuals belonging to national minorities in Europe. Moreover, France has not yet ratified the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages of the Council of Europe.

As Soltan Mammadov noted, those are the real facts that reflect France's approach to the rights of national minorities. Such a country has no moral right to make remarks to others about the rights of ethnic minorities.

The Azerbaijani MP said that a friendship group with Azerbaijan has started its work in the National Assembly of France.

"Certain ideas and proposals are put forward to develop bilateral cooperation with the working group of the Milli Majlis on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and France. There are plans on implementing joint projects in the economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres," he said.

However, Mammadov said, such steps, taken in the French Senate, significantly undermine hopes for the future of relations between the two countries.

"The goal of our joint projects is also to promote peace in the region, since not only the South Caucasus, but the entire system of international relations needs such initiatives," the MP said.

He noted that France is focusing on undermining the peace process in the South Caucasus when there are complex issues currently in the world and serious clashes taking place in various regions globally that result in the deaths of thousands of people.

“This policy is not in favor of either France or the peoples of the region, affected by years of conflict. On the contrary, the growth of instability in our region will ultimately also have negative impact on global peace and security. France, as a member of the UN Security Council, is one of the countries which should be responsible for global security. Members of the French Senate also seem to forget this important point," he said.

Soltanov noted that Azerbaijan has always pursued a consistent policy in relations with France, as well as in relations with all other partners.

"We are aware of France's role in the system of international relations. However, Azerbaijan also clearly knows the boundaries of its national interests and does not intend to allow any state to cross these boundaries. France must finally understand that the pressure policy it has pursued so far has not worked and will not work in the future," Mammadov concluded.