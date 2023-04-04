Assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa - terrorist act, committee chairman says (UPDATE)

Title changed:

Details added: first version posted on 12:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa was precisely a terrorist act, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights Zahid Oruj said at the plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

Oruj noted interrelation of the attack on a hypermarket in Baku on March 4, the shootout on March 10 and the assassination attempt on March 28.

"Whatever the weapon of terror - a pistol, a machine gun, a bomb - its main intention is to strike at public safety through fear, threats, creating panic and thus influence state policy," he added.

On March 4, 2023, an armed attack was made on collectors in a hypermarket in the Khatai district of Baku. As a result of the attack, one of the collectors was killed, and the other was wounded.

On March 10, 2023, an armed incident took place in the Nasimi district of Baku, as a result of which two persons were injured. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.