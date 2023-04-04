Azerbaijani, Italian MFAs hold new round of political consultations (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A new round of political consultations has been held between the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, while the Italian side - by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli.

During the consultations, the prospects for a multidimensional strategic partnership and its strengthening, based on traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, the possibility of expanding ties in the political, trade, economic, energy, defense and security fields, as well as transport, logistics, humanitarian, cultural and educational areas were discussed.

Khalafov stressed that a special role in ensuring the current high level of relations between the two countries in recent years has been played by the continuation of high-level political dialogue, the visits of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Italy, and the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan.

The importance of the joint Declaration on strengthening the multidimensional strategic partnership signed between the two countries in 2020, as well as signed documents on cooperation in various fields, numerous visits of government and parliamentary delegations and a number of jointly implemented strategic projects was noted.

Cirielli, highly appreciating the multidimensional strategic partnership that exists between Azerbaijan and Italy, noted that the rise of the countries’ relations to the current level was made possible thanks to the political will of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Italian official also noted the central role of Azerbaijan in the region, the presence of a wide range of economic agendas between the two countries, and the role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Italy.

According to him, Azerbaijan has been an important energy supplier for Italy for many years.

He stressed that numerous Italian companies have been successfully operating in Azerbaijan for many years, as well as the importance of the projects implemented by the two countries in ensuring cooperation and development in the region and beyond.

During the meeting, Khalafov informed the Italian side in detail about the new realities which have been formed in the region in the post-war period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war], the establishment of lasting peace and stability, restoration and construction work, held in the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

He noted that the active participation of Italian companies in these projects is a vivid example of the countries’ friendship.

The Azerbaijani official also noted the necessity of signing a peace treaty to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, delimitation of state borders and opening communications between them, and stressed that the non-constructive position of Armenia and failure to fulfill the obligations assumed pose a threat to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus.

Cirielli commended Azerbaijan's efforts in peace-building in the region, stressed the importance of ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and noted that Italy, in particular, is ready to make an appropriate contribution to this process.

During the political consultations, satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere, and the important role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was emphasized.

The significance of the establishment of the Italian-Azerbaijani University in Baku, and the launch of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Rome in diversifying our partnership was noted.

During the consultations, as well as the discussion of other regional and international issues of mutual interest, an exchange of views was held on expanding cooperation in multilateral formats, and the importance of a strategic dialogue and holding regular meetings of the intergovernmental commission was stressed.

Previously, within his visit to Azerbaijan, Cirielli held meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.