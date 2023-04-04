Azerbaijani FM informs UNESCO representative about post-conflict period in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the head of the UNESCO office in Addis Ababa Rita Bissoonauth, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, Bissoonauth has visited Azerbaijan to participate in a training organized jointly by ADA University, the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO, and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, as well as with the general secretaries of national commissions for UNESCO Guinea, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Djibouti, and Gabon.

During the meeting, issues on the agenda of multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries, including within the framework of UNESCO were discussed.

Besides, the Azerbaijani side provided information on the post-conflict period in the region.

