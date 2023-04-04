Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
TOGG - another clear example of development of scientific and industrial potential of fraternal Türkiye under leadership of President Erdogan, President Ilham Aliyev says (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 April 2023 18:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. TOGG is another clear example of the development of the scientific and industrial potential of fraternal Türkiye under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on his Twitter page, in response to the post of President Erdogan, Trend reports.

"Thank you, Dear Brother. Amen! TOGG is another clear example of the development of the scientific and industrial potential of fraternal Türkiye under your leadership," President Ilham Aliyev said.

