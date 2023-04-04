TOGG - another clear example of development of scientific and industrial potential of fraternal Türkiye under leadership of President Erdogan, President Ilham Aliyev says (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. TOGG is another clear example of the development of the scientific and industrial potential of fraternal Türkiye under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on his Twitter page, in response to the post of President Erdogan, Trend reports.

