Azerbaijan to declare national SDG on humanitarian demining - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan will declare a national SDG on humanitarian demining, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of 4 April - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan will declare a national SDG on humanitarian demining. Our country actively promotes introduction of the 18th UN SDG on humanitarian demining. Azerbaijan has also proposed forming a Like-Minded Group of Mine-Affected countries.

Major reconstruction effort is currently underway in our liberated territories. Humanitarian demining based on the most advanced technologies as well as mine awareness are integral part of this process. I highly appreciate our deminers who are working selflessly round-the-clock. More should be done internationally to put an end to mine terror around the world," President Ilham Aliyev said.