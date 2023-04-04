More than 85,000 landmines, unexploded ordnance neutralized in Azerbaijan in post-conflict period - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Humanity is facing a mine threat. Currently, more than 70 countries are facing this problem, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the at the presentation ceremony of the book, dedicated to April 4 - the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

"Unfortunately, the territory of Azerbaijan is one of the most landmine-polluted in the world. During the post-conflict period, more than 75,000 hectares were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan, more than 85,000 mines and unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized," he said.