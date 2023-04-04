Landmines prevent return of people evicted from their native lands - Azerbaijani deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The mine threat in the territories liberated from occupation prevents people from returning to their native lands, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the at the presentation ceremony of the book, dedicated to April 4 - the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

The deputy minister recalled that during the 30 years of Armenian occupation, the lands of Azerbaijan were polluted by mines.

"Despite the end of the conflict in 2020, Armenia still continues to mine our lands. The provision of humanitarian assistance in this direction is a priority for us. Mines prevent the return of people evicted from their native lands," he added.