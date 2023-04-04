Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabia FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have held a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

During the conversation, various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional processes were discussed.

The ministers, having exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, wished that this blessed month would bring peace, unity and prosperity to the entire Islamic world.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the existence of a bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, including in the political, economic, humanitarian spheres, energy security and other areas, stressed that mutual visits and contacts play an important role in the development of relations.

In particular, the demonstration of mutual support and solidarity between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was noted with satisfaction. The importance of last year's visit of Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to our country and the consultations held in February of this year between the Foreign Ministries was emphasized.

Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud noted that there is great potential for further development of friendly relations between the two countries. Speaking about the importance of contacts, mutual visits of the parties, it was noted that such contacts contribute to entering a qualitatively new stage in relations between the countries.