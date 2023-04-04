Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car Togg presented to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car Togg has been presented to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The head of state first met with Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mustafa Varank, Togg CEO and board members.

President Ilham Aliyev: Salam Aleykum once again.

Mustafa Varank: Dear Mr. President, welcome.

President Ilham Aliyev: Good to see you.

President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu: Salam aleykum, Mr. President, how are you?

President Ilham Aliyev: Salam, good to see you. We have been waiting for you.

Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu: May Allah be pleased with you. Mr. President, Shall you put on a jacket?

President Ilham Aliyev: Of course, I shall.

Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu: We got it tailored to your fit. Mr. President, I see this place for the first time. The view is magnificent.

President Ilham Aliyev: This is the most beautiful and spectacular place in Baku. This is the reason why I chose this place.

Photos were taken.

Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mustafa Varank presented a key to the T10X model of the Togg electric car to the head of state.

Mustafa Varank: Dear Mr. President, we have brought greetings from our esteemed President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Aleykum salam

Mustafa Varank: We are pleased to present to You the second car from Türkiye. All the people of Türkiye are happy to get the second car sent to Azerbaijan. Good luck. Inshallah, may this car be used on good days.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks a lot. First of all, I thank my dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his recommendation to give the second car to me. I am also thankful to you, first of all, for manufacturing this beautiful car. This is another great success of Türkiye, the Turkish industry. I want to extend special thanks for presenting this gift to me.

Mustafa Varank: Good luck.

Then, a gift was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state drove the Togg electric car.

President Ilham Aliyev was one of the first to order the Turkish-made Togg electric car at its presentation ceremony on October 29, 2022.

The first car was presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan.