Archival documents prove Armenian genocide never happened - Turkish minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Archival documents prove there was no genocide against Armenians, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said at a seminar in Ankara, dedicated to the 1915 events, Trend reports.

According to Akar, on the contrary, in many regions, Armenians killed innocent peaceful Muslim Turks.

He noted that these realities must be brought to the attention of the international community.

"The Armenian issue [the alleged "genocide] has been used as a political tool for many years. The Armenians tried to create a false history by declaring April 24 as the ‘Day of Genocide’, which is nothing but a denial of historical facts,” the minister said.

“These claims are the main factor preventing the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia. Armenia should also open its archives to the world and not worry about the results," Akar added.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Türkiye's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Türkiye and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Türkiye called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not responded to the proposal.