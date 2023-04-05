Azerbaijani Army holds paramilitary cross competition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. According to the training plan for 2023, paramilitary cross competition was held among servicemen in the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In the competitions, 33 servicemen in 11 teams from different types of troops and formations competed for individual and team championship.

The servicemen competed in obstacle overcoming, shooting, grenade launching and 3000 meters cross races.

According to the final results, the first 3 places were taken by the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Land Forces, and Military Police Department teams accordingly.

In the end of the competition, the winners were awarded diplomas, honorary diplomas and medals.