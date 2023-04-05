Relations between Azerbaijan, Tajikistan based on good history, and, I am sure, very good future - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are based on good history, and, I am sure, very good future, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"We cooperate in many areas both on an international arena, within international institutions, and of course, in a bilateral format. There are very good prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, industry and transport. Of course, we will discuss it thoroughly. Members of the delegations will also have active discussions. I am sure that the results of the visit will be successful. We will define the next program of joint activity," President Ilham Aliyev said.