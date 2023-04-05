Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov introduced to staff (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Inam Karimov, recently appointed as Chairman of the Supreme Court, has been introduced to the staff by Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Trend reports.

Addressing the ceremony, Samir Nuriyev highlighted National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional role in the development of the modern judicial system of independent Azerbaijan.

The Head of the Presidential Administration noted that thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts the legal state building process had been successfully continued, and the reforms in the judicial and legal system in the country deepened, thus, the legislative base improved.

Samir Nuriyev expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will further strengthen its activities in the field of development of justice institutions, as well as implement all necessary measures to ensure the reliable protection of rights and freedoms, and spare no effort in ensuring the rule of law.

The Head of the Presidential Administration wished success to the newly appointed chairman and the staff.