Tajikistan-Azerbaijan ties developing in many areas - President Emomali Rahmon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Tajikistan-Azerbaijan ties are developing in many areas, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

“Mutual relations between our peoples have an ancient history and good traditions. It is gratifying that today our interstate ties are developing in many areas. We attach great importance to the further strengthening of these relations in all formats,” the President of Tajikistan underlined.