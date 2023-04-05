Peoples of Tajikistan, Azerbaijan share traditional bonds of friendship - President Rahmon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The peoples of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan share the traditional bonds of friendship that have long historical roots, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an expanded format, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying that the interstate cooperation between our countries is now consistently developing on a wide range of issues. It covers political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian and many other spheres. We are paying constant attention to the comprehensive expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan both on a bilateral basis and within international and regional organizations. I am confident that the agreements we are going to reach today will fill the agenda of our relations with a qualitatively new content," President Rahmon said.