Politics Materials 5 April 2023 17:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry starts investigation into distribution of booklets on service in Russian army in Baku

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. There have been more and more assertions recently that propaganda booklets titled "Let's stand shoulder to shoulder for the Motherland, like our grandfathers" are being distributed in Baku, calling for service in the Russian army, Trend reports.

In the booklet, in exchange for participation in hostilities on the side of Russia, it is "guaranteed" to obtain Russian citizenship, housing, high salaries, benefits, and privileges for family members.

Head of the Media and Public Relations Department of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel-Lieutenant Elshad Hajiyev told Trend that the information is being checked.

In addition, the short numbers of Russian mobile operators are indicated at the top of the booklet, which may well indicate that these booklets are distributed in Russia.

