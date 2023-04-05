Heydar Aliyev Center to host International Jazz Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The International Jazz Day will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on May 4, Trend reports.

A trio of Ruslan Agababayev, who is a famous pianist and composer and laureate of international competitions, Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitarist) and Elvin Bashirov (drummer) will first perform at the event.

Moreover, Jazz compositions performed by folk artists Anvar Sadigov (accordionist), Tunzale Agayeva (vocalist), and Honored Artists Jeyla Seyidova (violinist), Sevda Alekbarzadeh (vocalist) and Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha performer) will be presented during the concert, accompanied by the above-mentioned trio.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on ticket.az website and at retail outlets.