I was very pleased to see rapid development of Dushanbe, which is getting prettier year by year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. I was very pleased to see the rapid development of the capital, the city of Dushanbe, which is getting prettier year by year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

" I last visited Dushanbe almost five years ago, and I can say with confidence that significant positive changes have taken place in this short time. What I see and what I was talking about with the President of Tajikistan regarding future plans suggests that the capital of Tajikistan will be even more beautiful and even more convenient for visitors and residents," President Ilham Aliyev said.