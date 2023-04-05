Successful development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan, Tajikistan - result of activity in early 1990s, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The successful development of fraternal relations between our countries is the result of precisely that activity in the early 1990s, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"Today, the successful development of fraternal relations between our countries is the result of precisely that activity in the early 1990s, when both Tajikistan and Azerbaijan experienced great difficulties, when public and political stability in our countries was disrupted, when, unfortunately, there was a civil war both in Tajikistan and in Azerbaijan. The most horrific war is a fratricidal war. Both President Rahmon and President Aliyev did everything in their power to turn the page of bloodshed and put our countries on the path of development. And they succeeded. Today Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are two stable states. Today, when we see pockets of instability in our region and, in general, in the world, I think everyone understands that stability is the basis of development, the basis of security. Without stability, there will be no investment, no progress and peace of mind for the people," President Ilham Aliyev said.