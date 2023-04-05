Tajikistan to celebrate 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev next month - Emomali Rahmon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Next month, the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev will be celebrated in Tajikistan, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I would like to begin by noting that over the 30 years of diplomatic relations, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have been able to build effective mechanisms for interaction and achieve significant results that serve for the benefit of our fraternal peoples today. This is largely facilitated by close and trusting contacts at the highest level, at the origins of which was the outstanding son of the Azerbaijani people, my friend and senior associate Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary of the birth we will also be celebrating in Tajikistan next month," President Rahmon said.