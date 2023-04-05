President Ilham Aliyev invites President of Tajikistan to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Emomali Sharifovich, taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"I also want to express my gratitude to my dear friend and brother, Emomali Sharifovich Rahmon, for the hospitality and for cooperation. Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you, Emomali Sharifovich, to visit Azerbaijan. Emomali Sharifovich has paid three official visits to Azerbaijan. I also paid three official visits to Tajikistan. This is evidence of the dynamics of our relations. I think that the intensity of these visits will grow further in the future. We will work together, make friends and build a common future," President Ilham Aliyev said.