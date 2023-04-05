Visit of President Ilham Aliyev - logical continuation of centuries-old ties between our peoples, President of Tajikistan says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The visit of the esteemed Ilham Heydarovich is a logical continuation of not only these ties, but also of the centuries-old relations of mutual communication between our peoples, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I always have warm recollections of our communication with this great statesman of fraternal Azerbaijan. At the most fateful time for the country, Heydar Aliyev became a truly national leader of his glorious people and led the country along the path of stability and development.

The visit of the esteemed Ilham Heydarovich is a logical continuation of not only these ties, but also of the centuries-old relations of mutual communication between our peoples, at the origins of which stood the incomparable Nizami Ganjavi, who is revered in every Tajik home. Therefore, our talks, as always, were of constructive nature, aimed at promoting and deepening our bilateral cooperation. During the talks, we examined in detail the state of and prospects for the development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on all issues of relevance to us. The bilateral documents signed today are aimed at strengthening and supplementing the legal framework of our ties," President Rahmon said.