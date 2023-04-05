Nizami Ganjavi, great Azerbaijani poet, loved and revered in Tajikistan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The people of Tajikistan love and revere the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, who was born, lived and left this world in his native Ganja, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"I would like to specifically note the solid foundation of our ties, namely cultural interaction. Our peoples have lived for centuries in an atmosphere of friendship, accord. We have always been friends, and it is no coincidence that Tajik culture is highly valued in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani culture is appreciated in Tajikistan. I would like to note that it is no coincidence that the monument to the outstanding son of the Tajik people Rudaki was created by the Azerbaijani sculptor Fuad Abdurrahmanov. In the 1960s, this monument was erected in Dushanbe.

Another well-known Azerbaijani sculptor Omar Eldarov has created monuments to Ayni and Ibn Sina. So this speaks volumes. To entrust the creation of a monument to the outstanding representative of the Tajik people to someone from Azerbaijan is evidence of great trust, friendship and brotherhood. We are also aware that the people of Tajikistan love and revere the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, who was born, lived and left this world in his native Ganja. And this is the cultural foundation that creates the prerequisites for active interaction in all areas today. I am sure that in the field of education and in indeed other areas, we will implement all the decisions that we made today," President Ilham Aliyev said.