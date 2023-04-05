We agreed to hold next meeting of intergovernmental commission in Tajikistan this year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. We have agreed to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Tajikistan this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"I have no doubt that tangible steps will be taken in the near future based on the results of the visit. We have agreed to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Tajikistan this year, and by the time of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, I am sure that all the instructions that we have given to the members of the delegations on the issues of transport and logistical interaction, investment policy, industrial cooperation will be fulfilled. I am sure that the results will please us all," President Ilham Aliyev said.