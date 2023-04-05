President Ilham Aliyev on talks with Emomali Rahmon: We discussed specific issues of future cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. We discussed the specific issue of future cooperation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"Emomali Sharifovich has covered all topics of the talks. I think we have held very productive talks. Both in a tête-à-tête conversation and at the meeting in an expanded format with the participation of delegations, we discussed the specific issue of future cooperation. In all the areas that Emomali Sharifovich has mentioned, we have a clear idea of how to move forward. In the transport and logistical sector, specific instructions have been given, as indeed on issues related to industrial cooperation and investment projects. We are ready to seriously consider investment projects in Tajikistan, because, firstly, Tajikistan is a close country, and secondly, a stable state. Investments go only to countries where there is stability and a good investment environment. The fact that many foreign companies are actively investing in Tajikistan means that investments, including foreign, are protected by the state," President Ilham Aliyev said.