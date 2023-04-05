We decided to help increase number of Tajik students in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. We decided to help increase the number of Tajik students in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"To entrust the creation of a monument to the outstanding representative of the Tajik people to someone from Azerbaijan is evidence of great trust, friendship and brotherhood. We are also aware that the people of Tajikistan love and revere the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, who was born, lived and left this world in his native Ganja. And this is the cultural foundation that creates the prerequisites for active interaction in all areas today.

We decided to help increase the number of Tajik students. Also, of course, I am sure that Azerbaijani students can receive education here in Tajikistan with great joy and desire," President Ilham Aliyev said.