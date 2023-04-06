Person put on international wanted list extradited from Moldova to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Based on a request from the Department of International Legal Cooperation of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office of Moldova made a decision to extradite Turkish citizen Kivji Abdulkadir in accordance with the Convention of January 22, 1993, "On legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family and criminal cases," the press service of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office told Trend.

Since the criminal case under investigation at the Main Operations and Investigation Department of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan revealed reasonable suspicions of organizing illegal drug trafficking in a large amount smuggled into Azerbaijan by a group of persons with whom Kivji Abdulkadir colluded in advance, Abdulkadir was charged under Articles 200-1.2.2 (illicit trafficking of drugs by a group of persons by prior agreement and/or an organized group), 200-1.2.3 (large-scale drug trafficking), and 206.3.2 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and was put on the international wanted list.

The accused was detained on the territory of Moldova and delivered to Azerbaijan on April 5, accompanied by a special escort of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.