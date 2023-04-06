Iran's anti-Azerbaijani actions to backfire - official (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Iran's anti-Azerbaijani actions will backfire on it, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations Mubariz Gurbanli said at the conference themed "Religion and Global Security", Trend reports.

He noted that Iran's activity in Azerbaijan aims to create the 'fifth column'.

"Iran itself can suffer and will suffer very seriously from this. The terrorist act against our embassy, the attempt on the life of MP Fazil Mustafa, the groups identified by Azerbaijani law enforcement and special services, and the results of the preliminary investigation shows that by recruiting and inciting people from different spheres under the guise of religion, they tried to undermine the socio-political stability in Azerbaijan," Gurbanli said.

An armed attack occurred at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.