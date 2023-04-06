Ruben Vardanyan drags international bank into training militants in Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The development agency named "We Are Our Mountains", created by Ruben Vardanyan, the criminal oligarch, who is promoting separatism, is carrying out illegal "humanitarian" activities in the temporary placement zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan.

Currently, under the auspices of this organization, money is being raised for the so-called competition called "David-Bek" Youth Championship. This championship has nothing to do with sports, and under the guise of sporting events, the military training of the Karabakh youth for combat operations is hidden.

A number of reputable international banks are also involved in raising funds for the training of militants, organized by Vardanyan's agency.

The full investigation is available at the link.