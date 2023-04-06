Iran's anti-Azerbaijani actions come from its close relations with Armenia - official (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Iran's anti-Azerbaijani actions form from its close relations with Armenia, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations Mubariz Gurbanli said at the conference themed "Religion and Global Security", Trend reports.

According to him, the ruling circles of Iran are annoyed by the strengthening of Azerbaijan, the liberation of the country's territories from occupation during the 44-day second Karabakh war, and the transformation of Azerbaijan into a country that has significance on the world stage and in the region.

"Since Azerbaijan's restoration of independence, Iran has been carrying out provocative actions against our country. The use of terms such as "red lines" by Iranian political circles is bewildering. Why did they not come up with the "red line" when Armenia invaded our territories?!," he said.

"Now, however, when Azerbaijan, having restored its territorial integrity, implements large projects, Iran opposes it while providing comprehensive support to Armenia," Gurbanli said.